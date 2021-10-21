Scattered Showers This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the state this afternoon as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll see showers spreading west to east across the state this afternoon and evening with the most numerous showers falling over areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be above average for most locales this afternoon with highs reaching the mid-50s to near 60° north of Bangor and low to mid-60s elsewhere. Scattered showers will be possible tonight mainly after midnight otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky for the overnight with some patchy fog developing. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Low pressure will pull a cold front through the region Friday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected for the morning hours as the cold front moves through. The cold front will move to our east during the afternoon, pushing the shower activity off to our east as well and allowing for a drier and brighter second half of the day. The airmass will be warm Friday resulting in temperatures climbing into the 60s for most spots and possibly near 70° in a few locations. Cooler, more seasonable air will return as we head into the weekend. Friday’s cold front will be stalled out off to our east on Saturday. This should keep quite a bit of cloudiness across the region Saturday along with a slight chance of an isolated shower although it looks like the day should stay dry. High pressure building into the region will provide us with a brighter day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s. High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet into the early part of next week. It looks like we’ll see a good chance for widespread frost conditions Sunday night and again Monday night as well.

Rest of Today: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs between 55°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-56°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warmer with highs between 59°-69°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler, more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

