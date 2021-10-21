Rubber prices are on the rise, your new snow tires might be too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Industry experts say the price for rubber is still on the rise.

This might impact you if you’re looking to get some winter tires before that first snowfall.

Tim Winkeler, President and CEO of VIP Tires and Service, says there has been a rubber shortage over the last year or two.

He says a few years ago when rubber prices were cheaper, tire manufacturers didn’t plant enough rubber trees to meet the increased demand.

VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.

”Between the rubber prices, between the shortages in labor, all the increases in cost of labor, as well as all of these supply chain issues. Manufacturers, there are factories that aren’t producing as many tires as they used to, and so, most of our tires, the prices are going to be 25-30% higher this year than they were a year ago,” said Winkeler.

He adds if you are in the market for new snow tires, buy them early.

