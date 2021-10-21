Advertisement

Rubber prices are on the rise, your new snow tires might be too

VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.
VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Industry experts say the price for rubber is still on the rise.

This might impact you if you’re looking to get some winter tires before that first snowfall.

Tim Winkeler, President and CEO of VIP Tires and Service, says there has been a rubber shortage over the last year or two.

He says a few years ago when rubber prices were cheaper, tire manufacturers didn’t plant enough rubber trees to meet the increased demand.

VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.

”Between the rubber prices, between the shortages in labor, all the increases in cost of labor, as well as all of these supply chain issues. Manufacturers, there are factories that aren’t producing as many tires as they used to, and so, most of our tires, the prices are going to be 25-30% higher this year than they were a year ago,” said Winkeler.

He adds if you are in the market for new snow tires, buy them early.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

Salmon
Local conservation groups looking to stop dam operations on Kennebec River to protect salmon
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Weekly jobless claims drop to pre-pandemic levels in Maine
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration
Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths