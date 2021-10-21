Advertisement

Pace of home sales slows in Maine, but prices still surge

(Owen Kingsley)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The pace of home sales slowed slightly in Maine last month, but home prices continued an upward surge.

The Maine Association of Realtors says sales decreased by a little less than 10% in September, but prices went up nearly 17%.

The president of the association says buyers are continuing to snap up homes as they come on the market.

The association says the pace of sales is also still more than 10% higher than September 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

