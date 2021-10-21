Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan for 5-11 year-olds

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Signs on the national front point to the FDA approving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 in the coming weeks.

With that in mind we’re learning more about health officials plan to roll it out here in Maine.

“In the next two to three weeks we expect to hopefully to get that approval for those vaccine doses for those younger children,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Along with pediatricians and other clinics, Maine plans to focus on a school based approach. That matches up with what the Biden Administration recently rolled out. Lambrew has a timeline in mind.

“To get as many of those children, their first shots in early November, so they can get their second shots in time to be fully vaccinated by that winter break around holidays.”

Nearly a year of vaccinations has helped officials to know more about the Pfizer doses/

“We’ve learned a lot about that vaccine and its stability, and we now know that that vaccine can live in a regular refrigerator for 10 weeks,” explained Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah. “That opens up so many different avenues for how the Pfizer vaccine can be deployed in the field.”

That longer term storage, logistically, makes everything easier.

“Early on it was in lots of 1,170 doses, makes it really difficult,” explained Shah. “If you’re a small physician’s office to know you’ve got to use that many vaccines, but now it will be ordered, initially in lots of 300, and then two weeks after approval, down to 100.”

He reports that some fully vaccinated parents have remained hesitant when it comes to their kids. Shah says, like getting through to adults, they will use the science as evidence of safety and efficacy. While talking to kids about what being vaccinated offers.

“Utilizing vaccines as a way to make hopefully the second half of the school year, a lot more normal, and a lot more like what we saw in 2018 and 2019, widespread vaccination helps us get there,” he said. “For example, a seven year old who’s fully vaccinated, if they’re exposed in a classroom, child doesn’t need to quarantine, they may need to get tested for example, but the quarantine process that we’ve seen occur across the state across the country can be bypassed if the child is fully vaccinated.”

