Maine schools seeing increase in COVID outbreaks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 125 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to a weekly update from the Maine Department of Education.

Over the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported 2,916 cases.

These numbers are up from last week’s update which saw almost 2,700 cases and 111 outbreaks.

According to the DOE, Sanford and Lawrence High Schools have the largest outbreaks with 44 cases each over the last 30 days.

Washington Academy in East Machias reported 38 cases.

Across Penobscot County, Brewer Community School had 31 cases over the last 30 days. Old Town High School recorded 17.

Hampden Academy and Hermon Middle School are still experiencing outbreaks, but reported fewer cases than last week.

Bangor High School is no longer facing an outbreak.

