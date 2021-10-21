Advertisement

Maine CDC working with Hilltop Manor after COVID-19 outbreak

No deaths were associated with the outbreak.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is working with Hilltop Manor in Dover Foxcroft after a reported COVID-19 outbreak.

The investigation started in early September and found positive cases among 24 residents and three staff members.

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC says they are working directly with the facility on outbreak response.

