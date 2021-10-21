Maine to boost border businesses hurt by Canada closure

CALAIS, Maine (AP) - Maine will give out more than $5.6 million to dozens of charter transportation companies and businesses that were disrupted by the closure of the U.S. border with Canada.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the money is from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Mills said Wednesday that 37 of the businesses will receive the maximum award of $100,000.

The U.S. has announced plans to reopen its land border with Canada to travelers next month.

