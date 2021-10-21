Advertisement

Local conservation groups looking to stop dam operations on Kennebec River to protect salmon

Salmon
Salmon(Maine Aquaculture Association/ YouTube)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Four local conservation groups are looking to stop operations at dams on the Kennebec River in hopes of protecting endangered Atlantic salmon.

In federal court Thursday, the groups asked for an injunction against Brookfield Renewable Partners to stop or limit operations at three of their four dams in the lower Kennebec during fall and spring migration periods for Atlantic salmon.

The groups say the dams block salmon from traveling to a prime spawning habitat.

Just last month, Brookfield Renewable sued the Department of Marine Resources and the Department of Environmental Protection claiming they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.
Rubber prices are on the rise, your new snow tires might be too
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Weekly jobless claims drop to pre-pandemic levels in Maine
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration
Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths