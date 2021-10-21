Local conservation groups looking to stop dam operations on Kennebec River to protect salmon

Maine (WABI) - Four local conservation groups are looking to stop operations at dams on the Kennebec River in hopes of protecting endangered Atlantic salmon.

In federal court Thursday, the groups asked for an injunction against Brookfield Renewable Partners to stop or limit operations at three of their four dams in the lower Kennebec during fall and spring migration periods for Atlantic salmon.

The groups say the dams block salmon from traveling to a prime spawning habitat.

Just last month, Brookfield Renewable sued the Department of Marine Resources and the Department of Environmental Protection claiming they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

