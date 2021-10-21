Advertisement

Investigation offers child welfare system recommendations after five deaths this summer

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)(WABI)
Oct. 21, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An independent organization that investigated a series of child deaths this summer has issued recommendations for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The report offers seven recommendations in the wake of the beating death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams in Stockton Springs, which drew statewide attention. Four other children died in June, too.

The Department asked Casey Family Programs to look into existing child safety policies and interim policy recommendations.

Casey partnered with the organization Collaborative Safety to conduct reviews.

Among the recommendations - better coordination and communication, particularly among families, workers and others in the child welfare system.

It also noted improving standby and after-hours staffing, along with high turnover rates among caseworkers.

Another point - establishing a protocol for working with law enforcement and hospitals when it comes to suspected cases of child abuse.

Overall, the group says there are no quick fixes within the child welfare system and careful thought and planning must be considered moving forward.

DHHS hired Casey Family Programs in July after four children had died. A fifth child died after the agreement was made.

All of the children were four years old or younger and in three cases, parents are charged with the deaths.

DHHS officials say they plan to release the actions they will take in response to the report next week.

Todd Landry, Director of the DHHS Office of Child and Family Services, said in response to the report, “The heartbreaking deaths of these children continue to be felt among their families, their communities, our staff, and our state as a whole. Casey’s expert review will help us work with our partners throughout the child welfare system to keep children safe and support Maine families now and into the future.”

Senator Bill Diamond, D-Windham, introduced a bill in the last legislative session to create a separate Department of Child and Family Services, apart from DHHS. The bill was rejected.

He says Thursday’s recommendations, “appear to take a soft approach to urgent, severe issues,” He adds, “I am worried that once again, we are stuck in the cycle where children die, reports get issued, but no meaningful change occurs.”

The full report from Casey Family Programs can be found here.

