Husson pharmacy students thank their fellow pharmacists with hundreds of personalized notes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What better way to say thank you, than with a hand written card.

Pharmacy students at Husson wanted to say thank you to the pharmacists who have taken them in for their clinical experience over the past year.

And they had quite the long list.

Students wrote 500 thank you notes, each with a personalized message.

They wanted show their appreciation not only for the pharmacists’ time, but also for the work they do providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

”I don’t think there’s enough recognition that’s been going on. Obviously if we can do whatever we can do to let them know that we care about them and that we’re supportive of them and we’re thankful for them for taking in our students,” said James Nash, Dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy.

Students say the program had to expediate the learning process when it came to administering vaccines during the pandemic.

What is normally something that is taught in their third year in the program, students were learning how to give the shots in their first year.

