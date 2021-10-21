Advertisement

Husson pharmacy students thank their fellow pharmacists with hundreds of personalized notes

Pharmacy students at Husson wanted to say thank you to the pharmacists who have taken them in...
Pharmacy students at Husson wanted to say thank you to the pharmacists who have taken them in for their clinical experience over the past year.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What better way to say thank you, than with a hand written card.

Pharmacy students at Husson wanted to say thank you to the pharmacists who have taken them in for their clinical experience over the past year.

And they had quite the long list.

Students wrote 500 thank you notes, each with a personalized message.

They wanted show their appreciation not only for the pharmacists’ time, but also for the work they do providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

”I don’t think there’s enough recognition that’s been going on. Obviously if we can do whatever we can do to let them know that we care about them and that we’re supportive of them and we’re thankful for them for taking in our students,” said James Nash, Dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy.

Students say the program had to expediate the learning process when it came to administering vaccines during the pandemic.

What is normally something that is taught in their third year in the program, students were learning how to give the shots in their first year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

Salmon
Local conservation groups looking to stop dam operations on Kennebec River to protect salmon
VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.
Rubber prices are on the rise, your new snow tires might be too
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Weekly jobless claims drop to pre-pandemic levels in Maine
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration
Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration