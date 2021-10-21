Former Milo teacher, coach formally charged with sexual assault

MILO, Maine (WABI) - A former teacher and coach in Milo was indicted by a Piscataquis County grand jury on six counts of gross sexual assault.

Seventy-year-old Herbert Carey Jr. was arrested in August on accusations of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Carey was a teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School.

He was also listed as an AOS 43 school board member at one point.

Officials say the alleged crimes happened between April 2015 and 2016.

We’re told they have an indication the incidents took place in Milo and at Schoodic Lake.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.