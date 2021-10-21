Advertisement

Dump truck fire shuts down I-95

(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) — One lane on Interstate 95 southbound was shut down Thursday morning after a dump truck caught fire.

According to Maine State Police, the truck caught fire around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 42 in Scarborough.

Investigators said the driver noticed smoke in the cabin and before flames started coming through the floorboard.

After pulling over, the driver and passenger escaped unharmed.

One lane of I95 was shut down Thursday due to a dumpster truck fire
One lane of I95 was shut down Thursday due to a dumpster truck fire(Maine State Police)

The Scarborough Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

One lane of the highway was shut down for about 30 minutes.

