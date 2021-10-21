COVID-19 testing site opens at Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 testing is now available at the Bangor International Airport.

Curative is set up in the main terminal for rapid antigen and PCR testing for the public.

It’s a free, self collected shallow nose swab test and you don’t need an appointment.

Blake Lackey with Curative says in the seven days that they’ve been set up they’ve administered 88 tests.

“Having access to that knowledge is great for the patient, it is also great for the community and so that’s why it’s so important to be in an accessible location especially as people are flowing in or even flowing out,” Lackey said.

Lackey says right now they plan to be set up until the spring but will monitor the needs within the community.

The testing is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Results from the PCR tests are received one to two days after the test is processed.

