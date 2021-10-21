Advertisement

Bud Connection donates to Mammogram Scholarship Fund in exchange for used vases

The Bud Connection runs the promotion year round and aims to pay for as many as five mammograms...
The Bud Connection runs the promotion year round and aims to pay for as many as five mammograms per year for those in need.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Many area businesses are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

In Ellsworth, The Bud Connection is making donations to the Mammography Scholarship Fund at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in exchange for used vases and flower baskets. The Bud Connection runs the promotion year round and aims to pay for as many as five mammograms per year for those in need.

Owner Barbara Courchesne says she knows from her own personal experience how vital early detection is and wants to make sure others do as well.

”Bring in those vases, clean out those cubbies, get your group to organize some vases together. Bring them in as a collection. We love it. We encourage it, and if we can keep it going and save a life, that’s super important.”

For more information on donating used vases and flower baskets to the Bud Connection, you can give them a call at 667-9595.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

The life of Brewer native, Amy Banks, was forever changed after her father's murder in...
1979 murder of UMaine professor brings together two unlikely individuals
The church is putting together Thanksgiving baskets for pick-up Thanksgiving week.
Bar Harbor church getting Thanksgiving baskets ready
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park readies for annual seasonal closures
Active outbreaks and 30-day case totals are up from last week.
Maine schools seeing increase in COVID outbreaks