Bud Connection donates to Mammogram Scholarship Fund in exchange for used vases

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Many area businesses are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

In Ellsworth, The Bud Connection is making donations to the Mammography Scholarship Fund at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in exchange for used vases and flower baskets. The Bud Connection runs the promotion year round and aims to pay for as many as five mammograms per year for those in need.

Owner Barbara Courchesne says she knows from her own personal experience how vital early detection is and wants to make sure others do as well.

”Bring in those vases, clean out those cubbies, get your group to organize some vases together. Bring them in as a collection. We love it. We encourage it, and if we can keep it going and save a life, that’s super important.”

For more information on donating used vases and flower baskets to the Bud Connection, you can give them a call at 667-9595.

