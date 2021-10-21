Black Bear men’s basketball ready to tip off new season with Ingo leading the way

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s basketball is almost back on the court, and head coach Richard Barron gave his thoughts on this year’s team from America East media days.

The Black Bears start on the road against Virginia Tech on Tues. Nov. 9. (WABI)

The Black Bears will be led by a redshirt junior forward who Barron said has rounded out his game: Steph Ingo.

“He’s improved every bit of his offensive game. He’s a much better ball handler now, reliable shooter, and really good passer. There’s just not any area that’s really a weakness for him,” said Barron.

Ingo isn’t the only international player on the roster, and Barron recognized how the changing recruiting landscape around the world and the transfer portal can change college basketball.

“We want to look for good players wherever we can find them. I don’t know if we’ll just look in the portal or be exclusively looking to recruit a region, but I do think there are going to be programs that are going to be changing their recruiting philosophies because of this,” said Barron.

The Black Bears start on the road against Virginia Tech on Tues. Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.