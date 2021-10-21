Advertisement

Bar Harbor church getting Thanksgiving baskets ready

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is working with community partners to bring Thanksgiving to the community.

The church is putting together Thanksgiving baskets for pick-up Thanksgiving week. The baskets will include all the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving feast including meat, potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, and even pie.

”All of the folks who are involved with providing food or providing money for the support of the program, or people who come and volunteer, feel so grateful to be able to share with their community,” said organizer Cristy Benson. “And then the folks who get food are just incredibly grateful that they can have that be part of their Thanksgiving time. And especially these days when people’s economics might be a little uncertain, it’s great to have that support.”

For more information or to fill out an order form for a Thanksgiving basket from the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, send an email to 29turkeybaskets@gmail.com.

