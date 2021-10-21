Acadia National Park readies for annual seasonal closures

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is getting ready for some of its annual end-of-season closures.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center will close November 1st. On November 14th, the Lower Mountain Road, from Jordan Pond to Cadillac Summit Road, will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Most of the Park Loop Road, including the Cadillac Mountain entrance, will close December 1st.

The park says if you’re going to visit this fall or winter, it’s a good idea to plan ahead.

”If you’re planning a visit to Acadia National Park, even if you’ve been here a hundred times in the past, it’s really important to go to our website,” said Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia. “And right on our website, it will tell you about current conditions. There are always things that might be closed temporarily, there might be some adjustments in timing, there might be something going on. So it’s really in your best interest to check that and really plan, so you can have a great visit when you come here.”

You no longer need a reservation for Cadillac Mountain Summit at sunrise or sunset, but the park is turning away vehicles after the lot of 170 spaces is full.

For more information on road closures and other park availability, visit nps.gov.

