Advertisement

551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Latest data from the Maine CDC from Wednesday case investigations
Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows four more COVID-19 related deaths and 551 new cases since Wednesday.

Two deaths come from Oxford County, and one each from Franklin and Knox Counties.

Meanwhile, 4,427 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 2,232 are booster shots.

Penobscot County shows 46 new cases, 67 in Kennebec, 62 in Somerset, 11 in Hancock, and 17 in Knox Counties.

At last check, there were 199 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

68 are in critical care.

34 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
48 coronavirus cases at Rumford residential care facility
During Wednesday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew discussed potential...
DHHS Commissioner on potential staffing issues after vax mandate