551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows four more COVID-19 related deaths and 551 new cases since Wednesday.

Two deaths come from Oxford County, and one each from Franklin and Knox Counties.

Meanwhile, 4,427 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 2,232 are booster shots.

Penobscot County shows 46 new cases, 67 in Kennebec, 62 in Somerset, 11 in Hancock, and 17 in Knox Counties.

At last check, there were 199 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

68 are in critical care.

34 are on a ventilator.

