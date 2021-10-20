US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. regulators are extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They also said Wednesday anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
The FDA announcement marks a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign - but it’s not the last word.
The CDC will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for boosters.
