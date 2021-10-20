Advertisement

Town of Orono restructuring public safety positions after police chief resigns

A public safety director will oversee both departments.
A public safety director will oversee both departments.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Orono’s Police Chief is resigning next month, and his departure will change the shape of public safety in the area.

Josh Ewing, who has been police chief since 2013, is moving to work as a patrol officer in Hampden.

His last day in Orono is November 5th.

Rather than trying to fill the position, town leaders have have opted to restructure and appoint a Public Safety Director.

Fire Chief Geoffrey Low will assume the role, overseeing both police and fire in an administrative role.

A deputy chief will be promoted in each department to handle day-to-day operations.

Town Manager Sophia Wilson says the change is necessary, but not permanent.

”We would look at restructuring again. This is not something that is an absolute forever. This is what we believe meets the best needs of our community and our existing personnel for right now.”

Wilson says the public won’t see a change in the quality and level of service provided by the departments.

There are open positions at both Orono Fire and Police, and the town is willing to train the right people to fill them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

Five-year-old Zavier has battled leukemia.
Five-year-old Eddington boy gets wish granted following battle with leukemia
48 coronavirus cases at Rumford residential care facility
The town of Bucksport will hold a cemetery committee meeting to decide on what the next steps...
Police investigating cemetery vandalism in Bucksport
More Clouds, But Warmer The Next Few Days