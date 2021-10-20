Town of Orono restructuring public safety positions after police chief resigns

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Orono’s Police Chief is resigning next month, and his departure will change the shape of public safety in the area.

Josh Ewing, who has been police chief since 2013, is moving to work as a patrol officer in Hampden.

His last day in Orono is November 5th.

Rather than trying to fill the position, town leaders have have opted to restructure and appoint a Public Safety Director.

Fire Chief Geoffrey Low will assume the role, overseeing both police and fire in an administrative role.

A deputy chief will be promoted in each department to handle day-to-day operations.

Town Manager Sophia Wilson says the change is necessary, but not permanent.

”We would look at restructuring again. This is not something that is an absolute forever. This is what we believe meets the best needs of our community and our existing personnel for right now.”

Wilson says the public won’t see a change in the quality and level of service provided by the departments.

There are open positions at both Orono Fire and Police, and the town is willing to train the right people to fill them.

