Suspect shot dead in encounter with Falmouth police officers

This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say a suspect is dead following an encounter with police.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, two officers were responding to a report of a disturbance at the intersection of Middle and Lunt roads in Falmouth.

Both officers opened fire when they were confronted with an armed suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

One of those officers is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the incident.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, nor have they provided the names of the officers involved.

