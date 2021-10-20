Somerset Career and Technical Center opens new expansion for Welding Technology Program

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset Career and Technical Center is expanding its Welding Technology Program with a new, state-of-the-art center at Madison Area Memorial High School.

Local and state sponsors funded the $400,000 training lab, which launched Tuesday with an open house celebration.

The program began at Cianbro’s training facility, but as it grew, so too did the wait list.

The new center in Madison will help train more students for real-world careers.

Local professionals say skilled workers are in demand, and former students said they wish they could have used a facility like this when they were in school.

”It’s new everything, and the kids are so lucky to have everything brand new,” said former student Cylee Pratt. “They have top of the line everything right now, it’s just beautiful in there.”

“Now that I can give this opportunity and give my expertise to the students below me, it’s really cool to just be able to watch them grow,” said Welding Instructor at SCTC Christopher Beaman.

“It’s really tangible, practical experience that leads to great jobs,” Economic Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson. “These are really high-paying jobs in great demand. There’s real opportunity for students right away.”

Students can earn credentials and American Welding Society certifications all before graduating high school. There are also future plans to work with adult learners.

