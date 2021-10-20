Police investigating cemetery vandalism in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police are turning to the public to help find out who vandalized a cemetery in Bucksport.

“It’s appalling, you know to think somebody would go in the cemetery and destroy it,” said Kathy Downes, Chair of the Bucksport Cemetery Committee.

“I think it’s shameful that anybody could stoop to that level to destroy the gravestones of anyone,” said Jacob Gran, Bucksport Town Clerk.

Police say every single headstone in the cemetery was tampered or vandalized in some way.

And while they are investigating, the cemetery is in a remote part of town.

“This individual had pretty easy access to the cemetery without anyone in very close range,” said Gran.

But they’re still asking folks to report seeing anyone who may have gone in or out of the cemetery in the last week.

The town of Bucksport will hold a cemetery committee meeting to decide on what the next steps will be for repairing or replacing these dozens of head stones.

“Inevitably the cemetery committee makes their recommendations to the town council as to what can be done,” said Gran.

“And we’ll have to get some pricing as to how much this is going to cost,” said Downes.

With multiple burial sites belonging to Maine veterans, the town doesn’t want to wait too long to act.

“Our veterans went to war and fought for our freedom. And to think people would just go out and destroy their site of peace. I mean it’s appalling to think that anyone would do that to our veterans. We need to get that fixed as soon as possible,” said Downes.

Police also say the suspect stole a tractor in the area and drove it around the cemetery before abandoning it.

If you did see anyone suspicious in the cemetery over the past week, you are asked to contact Bucksport Police at 469-7951.

