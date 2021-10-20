Advertisement

UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill

(WLBT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the incident in Mars Hill has been resolved and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said they were dealing with a ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill and were asking the public to shelter and lock their doors.

Police have not confirmed where the incident took place.

This story will be updated.

