UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the incident in Mars Hill has been resolved and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said they were dealing with a ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill and were asking the public to shelter and lock their doors.

Police have not confirmed where the incident took place.

This story will be updated.

#UPDATE: The incident has been resolved and shelter in place lifted. Thank you for your assistance. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 20, 2021

#ALERT Due to a critical incident in Mars Hill, law enforcement are asking for the public to shelter and lock their doors. We will update as the situation evolves.



Media inquiries should be directed to the Aroostook County SO for more information. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 20, 2021

