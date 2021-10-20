Advertisement

Nearly 97% of Maine EMS workers vaccinated against COVID-19

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that 96.9% of the state’s licensed EMS workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

EMS workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers. Enforcement of the mandate begins Oct. 29.

“These strong vaccination rates further demonstrate this fact and underscore that Maine EMS personnel are committed to protecting the health and safety of those they are charged with caring for,” Maine Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Hurley said.

Dispatchers are exempt from the requirement.

Officials said 164 of the state’s 5,313 EMS workers remained unvaccinated as of Wednesday.

Under the rule, individuals who are not vaccinated are permitted to continue working for EMS but are not allowed to provide direct patient care.

