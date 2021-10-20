More Clouds Moving In. Warmer Days Coming

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have moved in for areas north and east of the Bangor area. Clouds will continue to feed into the region for the rest of the night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s & low 40s tonight.

Watching another low-pressure system that will move out of the Great Lakes for Thursday & Friday. This low will bring a warm front across the region Thursday allowing our highs to warm into the 50s and low 60s. Afternoon showers will be possible Thursday across northern and western locations.

The warm front will be followed by a cold front for Friday. This front will bring the chance of scattered showers Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, showers for the most part should be clear of the region. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

After the front clears, temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s for the weekend. Another upper-level low will dive southwards out of Canada early next week. This will result in highs that will max out in the upper 40s & low 50s with lows that will drop into the 30s. Many areas could see their first frost of the season by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows will drop into the upper 30s & low 40s. Light and variable winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered afternoon showers with winds out of the south around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers possible during the morning, drying out for the afternoon. Highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s. Very seasonable day.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs that will continue to be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

