Mix of Sun & Clouds This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The upper level low that we’ve been dealing with the past couple days will continue to move away from the area today allowing for a bit of a brighter day across the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of our Wednesday with the bulk of the clouds over areas north and east of Bangor while the rest of the state sees brighter conditions. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, more seasonable than yesterday with highs in the low to mid-50s north and mid-50s to near 60° elsewhere. We’ll see clouds gradually moving in as we head through the overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s for overnight lows.

Low pressure is forecast to approach from the Great Lakes Region Thursday. Any morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Thursday morning followed by a chance of showers during the afternoon especially for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s for highs Thursday afternoon. Low pressure will pull a cold front through the region Friday. We’ll start the day Friday with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers as the cold front moves through. Once the cold front clears the state, skies will brighten during the afternoon and we should see a decent second half of the day with highs reaching the low to mid-60s for most spots. The warmer weather doesn’t last long though as cooler air returns to the area for the upcoming weekend. It looks like we’ll see a good deal of cloudiness around this weekend with both Saturday and Sunday featuring partly to mostly cloudy skies. At this point, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out for either of the weekend days but it looks like the bulk of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds, most clouds north and east of Bangor and brighter elsewhere. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 37°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible especially north of Bangor. Highs between 52°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler, more seasonable with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.