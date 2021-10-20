Advertisement

Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend

The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in...
The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with a deadly shooting at Studio E on August 26, 2018. (Source: RNN)((Source: RNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged in a double killing on New Year’s night in 2019 has been convicted of two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Mark Penley, of Peru, killed of his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, in a jealous rage after she left him.

The killing happened at Hill’s apartment in Paris.

The Sun Journal reports that jurors delivered the guilty verdicts Tuesday in Oxford County Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine
Maine Lifestyle Co.
Maine Lifestyle Co. opens in Brewer

Latest News

Lawsuits over deadly propane blast are settled
Lawsuits over deadly propane blast are settled, newspaper says
Police are looking for help to find the suspects.
Bucksport cemetery vandalized
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new cases, 7 more deaths
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
Suspect shot dead in encounter with Falmouth police officers