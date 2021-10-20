Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged in a double killing on New Year’s night in 2019 has been convicted of two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Mark Penley, of Peru, killed of his ex-girlfriend, Heather Bickford, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, in a jealous rage after she left him.

The killing happened at Hill’s apartment in Paris.

The Sun Journal reports that jurors delivered the guilty verdicts Tuesday in Oxford County Superior Court.

