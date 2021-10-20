Advertisement

Mainers place in top 10 at two-day national bass fishing tournament

Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nolan Savage and Jake Paradis returned from the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship with a ninth place finish and a catch totalling 12 lb. 13 oz. They first started fishing together at the Bangor and Eastern Maine Bass Clubs.

Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch
Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch(WABI)

Nolan said the team’s effort and research in the six months leading up to the two-day event led to their success when they hit the water in Huntingdon, Tenn.

“We spent all of our free time on the Bassmaster web site looking at it trying to find past events. We just landed on the right stuff, bait, and color. We followed their instructions, and it worked out,” said Savage, 12 years old, Holden.

Jake said that communication is key for a bass fishing team, and he’s proud to represent Maine at an event that doesn’t have a lot of Northern representation.

“We had that three-and-a-half pounder, a two pounder and a couple dinks. At one point on the Basstracker we were in first place, so I thought we were going to win it. That got me to keep on going and stay motivated,” said Paradis, 10 years old, Newport.

The team saw another good sign when Nolan caught a fish on the first day that was the same exact one Jake hooked during the practice round.

Savage and Paradis both want to join college fishing teams down the road.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.
Maine women’s basketball ranked second in America East Preseason Poll
Pioneers defeated Boston University, 3-2, on Friday
Black Bears open home slate with Sacred Heart
Black Bears turn to Albany this weekend
Black Bears turn to Albany this weekend
Milo runner takes second in age group at Boston Marathon
Milo runner takes second in age group at Boston Marathon