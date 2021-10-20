Mainers place in top 10 at two-day national bass fishing tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nolan Savage and Jake Paradis returned from the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship with a ninth place finish and a catch totalling 12 lb. 13 oz. They first started fishing together at the Bangor and Eastern Maine Bass Clubs.

Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch (WABI)

Nolan said the team’s effort and research in the six months leading up to the two-day event led to their success when they hit the water in Huntingdon, Tenn.

“We spent all of our free time on the Bassmaster web site looking at it trying to find past events. We just landed on the right stuff, bait, and color. We followed their instructions, and it worked out,” said Savage, 12 years old, Holden.

Jake said that communication is key for a bass fishing team, and he’s proud to represent Maine at an event that doesn’t have a lot of Northern representation.

“We had that three-and-a-half pounder, a two pounder and a couple dinks. At one point on the Basstracker we were in first place, so I thought we were going to win it. That got me to keep on going and stay motivated,” said Paradis, 10 years old, Newport.

The team saw another good sign when Nolan caught a fish on the first day that was the same exact one Jake hooked during the practice round.

Savage and Paradis both want to join college fishing teams down the road.

