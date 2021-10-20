Maine women’s basketball ranked second in America East Preseason Poll

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball is ranked second behind only Stony Brook in this year’s America East Preseason Poll.Head Coach Amy Vachon said the team will take it, but the action on the court will ultimately determine where the Black Bears stand.

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9. (WABI)

“I think that ranking is based on our history and not necesarily our current team since no one really knows who we have. That’s okay. We’re excited just to be able to play and we’re really looking forward to getting started,” said Vachon.

Anne Simon is poised to be one of UMaine’s leaders this winter, and Vachon said she’s impressed with the junior guard’s off-season.

“This year I think she really feels confident as a leader. She’s been playing really well. She had a great summer over with Luxembourg with the national team winning MVP of the Small Countries Tournament. She’s doing really well,” said Vachon.

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.