Advertisement

Maine women’s basketball ranked second in America East Preseason Poll

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball is ranked second behind only Stony Brook in this year’s America East Preseason Poll.Head Coach Amy Vachon said the team will take it, but the action on the court will ultimately determine where the Black Bears stand.

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.
The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.(WABI)

“I think that ranking is based on our history and not necesarily our current team since no one really knows who we have. That’s okay. We’re excited just to be able to play and we’re really looking forward to getting started,” said Vachon.

Anne Simon is poised to be one of UMaine’s leaders this winter, and Vachon said she’s impressed with the junior guard’s off-season.

“This year I think she really feels confident as a leader. She’s been playing really well. She had a great summer over with Luxembourg with the national team winning MVP of the Small Countries Tournament. She’s doing really well,” said Vachon.

The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch
Mainers place in top 10 at two-day national bass fishing tournament
Pioneers defeated Boston University, 3-2, on Friday
Black Bears open home slate with Sacred Heart
Black Bears turn to Albany this weekend
Black Bears turn to Albany this weekend
Milo runner takes second in age group at Boston Marathon
Milo runner takes second in age group at Boston Marathon