Lawsuits over deadly propane blast are settled, newspaper says

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Two lawsuits filed in the aftermath of a thunderous propane blast in Maine that killed a firefighter and injured others have been settled.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that a lawsuit on behalf of the deceased firefighter and six injured firefighters was resolved this week.

Another lawsuit brought by the family of the injured building supervisor was settled months ago.

The explosion on Sept. 16, 2019, killed 68-year-old Fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured his brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell and five other firefighters along with Larry Lord, the building supervisor.

