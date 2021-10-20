Head of Maine CDC on mix and matching COVID vaccine boosters

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC, like many others in the state, is still waiting for clarity on follow up COVID shots.

Pfizer’s booster shot has been given emergency authorization for a section of the population.

The FDA has yet to provide an update on Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.

There has also been discussion among health officials on what is the best follow up shot.

For instance, should someone who started with J&J seek out a Moderna or Pfizer booster?

“This has been discussed by the US FDA and the US CDC,” said Shah. “Personally, it’s something that I happen to be in favor of based on the data, as well as the logistics of making boosters more easily accessible, but until and unless federal officials sign off on that strategy, there’s not much here that we at the state level can do.”

More information from the FDA is expected to come this week.

