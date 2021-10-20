Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC on mix and matching COVID vaccine boosters

The head of the Maine CDC, like many others in the state, is still waiting for clarity on...
The head of the Maine CDC, like many others in the state, is still waiting for clarity on follow up COVID shots.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC, like many others in the state, is still waiting for clarity on follow up COVID shots.

Pfizer’s booster shot has been given emergency authorization for a section of the population.

The FDA has yet to provide an update on Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.

There has also been discussion among health officials on what is the best follow up shot.

For instance, should someone who started with J&J seek out a Moderna or Pfizer booster?

“This has been discussed by the US FDA and the US CDC,” said Shah. “Personally, it’s something that I happen to be in favor of based on the data, as well as the logistics of making boosters more easily accessible, but until and unless federal officials sign off on that strategy, there’s not much here that we at the state level can do.”

More information from the FDA is expected to come this week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill
Latest case investigations and vaccine updates regarding COVID-19 for state of Maine
884 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

During Wednesday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew discussed potential...
DHHS Commissioner on potential staffing issues after vax mandate
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
UPDATE: Police respond to ‘critical incident’ in Mars Hill
Lawsuits over deadly propane blast are settled
Lawsuits over deadly propane blast are settled, newspaper says