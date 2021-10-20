Advertisement

Governor Mills announces $5.6-million for transportation and border businesses impacted by Canadian border closure

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $5.6-million is heading to transportation and border businesses that have been impacted by the Canadian border closure.

Governor Mills made that announcement today.

The grants will go to 94 Maine businesses.

The money comes from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds.

The awards average more than 60-thousand dollars with 37 businesses receiving the maximum award of $100,000.

In total, the Mills Administration has awarded more than 273-million dollars in economic and recovery grant programs to more than 52-hundred businesses and non-profits during the pandemic.

