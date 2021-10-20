Gold Star Cleaners kicks of Bangor-area coat drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Older or worn winter coats that are cluttering your closet can find a new life by helping people in need.

Gold Star cleaners is kicking off a coat drive.

There’s a box at six different locations across the Bangor area.

They are looking for coats of any size and will professionally clean them before donating them to the much larger Penquis coat drive.

Having been a part of this effort for the past few years, they say the need for some to have access to warm winter clothes is growing.

”We are seeing more and more homeless people out on the streets,” said District Manager John Saviano. “More and more people being without that warm coat for the season that they need. Because they’re putting their money and resources to other locations. They need to spend it on medication, and they’re not spending it on stuff that would be a necessity for them.”

Last year, Gold Star Cleaners broke their record with 502 coats donated to Penquis.

