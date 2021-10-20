Five-year-old Eddington boy gets wish granted following battle with leukemia

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Make-A-Wish Maine is known for making dreams come true for kids with critical illnesses.

On Wednesday, they cooked up quite the surprise for a five-year old boy from Eddington.

Zavier Glenn has been battling leukemia for more than a year.

He has spent months quarantined from family and friends due to a high risk of infection and complications from cancer treatment.

This energetic pizza lover got his wish granted.

Make-A-Wish Maine gave Zavier a pizza parlor playset appropriately named ‘Zavier’s Pizzeria and Grill.’

He loves to play outside and cook with mom and dad.

His mom, Jamie, is so thankful his wish was granted as this will allow him to keep his mind off things.

“Everyday he can come out and play and be the pizza delivery man. He loves doing that,” said Zavier’s mom, Jaime.

Jaime says Zavier’s doctors are amazed at how well he is doing.

They will make another trip to Boston soon for a check-up.

Since 1992, Make-A-Wish Maine has granted more than 1,600 wishes to children in Maine.

