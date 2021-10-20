DHHS Commissioner on potential staffing issues after vax mandate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During Wednesday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew discussed potential impacts to the workforce because of the pending enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

She says the state has been working with facilities providing financial support and helping with recruiting.

Lambrew believes Maine’s high vaccine uptake has it well positioned even after the October 29th deadline.

“To date, we really have seen one hospital talk about reducing it’s services,” said Lambrew. “We’re working with our nursing facilities, as you know they are looking at their staffing availability. We do have programs that again work quicker than others. A good example is we have training programs for people who are training to become a certified nursing assistant. That is an eight hour training module that could put people on the job within a week. We do have those sorts of options.”

Lambrew says the state has also offered money for retention bonuses as health care worker burnout has been an issue among staff that have remained on the job.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.