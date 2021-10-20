Advertisement

Bucksport cemetery vandalized

Police are looking for help to find the suspects.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bucksport, Maine (WABI) - Police in Bucksport are looking for those responsible for vandalism at the local cemetery.

Last Thursday night, someone broke in and knocked over dozens of headstones at Moulton Cemetery.

According to Bucksport police, they also stole a tractor in the area and drove it around the cemetery.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 469-7951

