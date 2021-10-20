Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots and antibodies: What you need to know

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been a lot of questions surrounding antibodies and COVID-19 booster shots.

Specifically, if someone has enough antibodies, would they need a booster? Doctors say that’s most likely the case.

Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health says they do not know the level of antibodies a person needs to have circulating in order to be protected from infection.

Jarvis calling it a dilemma since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since they are still trying to determine what level is necessary, booster shots are recommended for anyone over the age of 65.

They are also suggested for those between 50 and 65 with underlying health conditions.

”It may be appropriate for people who are 18 to age 50, if they have underlying medical conditions to talk it over with their providers as to whether they too should get a booster shot. And, of course, those that work in occupations with higher risk of exposure such as first responders, healthcare workers, grocery workers, and the like.”

Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health

Health officials say they may recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough cases appear to be persuading the FDA to support that.

If health advisors recommend the change, it would still need FDA authorization and approval from the CDC.

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccines are eligible for boosters.

