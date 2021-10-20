Black Bears open home slate with Sacred Heart

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears are back at Alfond Arena to face a Sacred Heart team that knocked off Boston University, 3-2, on Friday.

But first things first, UMaine has gotten extra practice time with a weekend off to get up to speed with its new X’s and O’s. Adam Dawe talked about how that showed up in the Omaha series.

“It’s basically just making sure you’re doing your job. Don’t try to do someone else’s job. I think that’s the problem we ran into in Omaha. We had guys trying to do other guys’ job in their systems. In practice we’ve really focused on your specific job depending on the situation, but we’re good,” said Dawe, senior forward.

Head Coach Ben Barr has dove into the tape ahead of the matchup with the Pioneers, and he said the possession numbers need to be there for his team.

“They have good skill level, so they transition the puck well. If we don’t take care of the puck, they’ll make plays on on the rush and expose us. It’s going to be really important for us to make good decisions with the puck,” said Barr.

Barr added that he wants the group to keep a hungry, underdog mentality in games. Also, he hopes that keeping practice intensity high leads to strong play for 60 minutes, and not just two periods. Friday’s puck drop with the Pioneers from Alfond Arena is at 7:35 p.m., with Saturday night’s game to follow at 5:05.

