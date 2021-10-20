Bar Harbor comes together to make sure there’s plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Every year for Halloween, Bar Harbor closes off Ledgelawn Avenue to traffic. Kids and families are free to go house to house to trick or treat.

It’s so popular, the community comes together to help supplement the amount of candy needed to make sure no one goes without.

There’s a large candy donation box at the Hannaford in Bar Harbor. The candy collected will be divided up among all the houses on Ledgelawn that are giving out treats on Halloween. Over the course of October, that donation box can fill up three or four times before Halloween night, helping make sure tricksters and treaters all have a happy Halloween.

”When you live on this street and you’re lucky enough to have a community that wants it to be a special place, it’s really important to get those extra bags,” said donation coordinator Marie Yarborough. “And we’ve never been let down. It’s a really, really generous place, and we’re happy for it.”

If you want to donate candy to trick-or-treaters on Ledgelawn, the last day for donations to the box inside the Bar Harbor Hannaford is Tuesday, October 28th.

