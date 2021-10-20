Annual Best Places to Work in Maine rankings released

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The latest rankings of the Best Places to Work in Maine have been released.

The annual rankings from the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resources Management highlight the top large, medium and small businesses in the state.

This year, 100 organizations were named to the list.

Large Company Category (250+ U.S. Employees)

Dechra

Machias Savings Bank

Summit Utilities, Inc

Edward Jones

MMG Insurance

Bangor Savings Bank

The Granite Group

Darling’s

Consigli Construction Co., Inc

Kennebec Behavioral Health

NFI North

Hancock Lumber

Hammond Lumber Company

athenahealth

The Cianbro Companies

TD Bank, N.A.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

Camden National Bank

Tyler Technologies

Cary Medical Center

Medium Company Category (50 to 249 U.S. Employees)

JMG

Wings for Children and Families

SHP Management Corporation

Allagash Brewing Company

Landry/French Construction

Colby Co. Engineering

CCB, Inc.

DeBlois Electric, Inc.

VividCloud

Evergreen Credit Union

Systems Engineering

Community Health Options

Dave’s World

Drummond Woodsum

RxAnte

Albin, Randall & Bennett

Knickerbocker Group

Infinity Credit Union

Allen Insurance and Financial

cPort Credit Union

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine

Moody’s Co-worker Owned, Inc

James W. Sewall Company

Downeast Credit Union

MaineHousing

PeoplesChoice Credit Union

Bernstein Shur

Maine Credit Union League/Synergent

Bath Savings Institution

Sebago Technics, Inc

Finance Authority of Maine

Trueline

Mainely Tubs

Haley Ward, Inc

Maine State Credit Union

Katahdin Trust Company

Midcoast Federal Credit Union

SeniorsPlus

The Nonantum Resort

The County Federal Credit Union

Horch Roofing

GreenPages, Inc.

University Credit Union

MAS Medical Staffing

Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Day’s Jewelers

Volk Packaging Corporation

Small Company Category (15 to 49 U.S. Employees)

NIC Maine

Acadia Benefits

Maine Rural Water Association

iBec Creative

Saco Valley Credit Union

Sevigney-Lyons Insurance

Spinnaker Trust

TruChoice Federal Credit Union

Maine Dentistry

Barrett Made

Planson International

Onpoint Health Data

Oxford Federal Credit Union

Arkatechture

Lebel & Harriman, LLP

Chase Custom Homes

Chilton Furniture

Trademark Federal Credit Union

MPX

Main Eco Homes

Sweep & Slate

Nurse Anesthesia of Maine

Biddeford Internet dba GWI

Basham & Scott, LLC

Page One Web Solutions

Senior Planning Center, Inc

SFX AMERICA

Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc.

Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union

Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance

CedarWorks

Alternative Wellness Services

