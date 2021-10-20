Annual Best Places to Work in Maine rankings released
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The latest rankings of the Best Places to Work in Maine have been released.
The annual rankings from the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resources Management highlight the top large, medium and small businesses in the state.
This year, 100 organizations were named to the list.
See if your workplace made this year’s rankings.
Large Company Category (250+ U.S. Employees)
- Dechra
- Machias Savings Bank
- Summit Utilities, Inc
- Edward Jones
- MMG Insurance
- Bangor Savings Bank
- The Granite Group
- Darling’s
- Consigli Construction Co., Inc
- Kennebec Behavioral Health
- NFI North
- Hancock Lumber
- Hammond Lumber Company
- athenahealth
- The Cianbro Companies
- TD Bank, N.A.
- Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice
- Camden National Bank
- Tyler Technologies
- Cary Medical Center
Medium Company Category (50 to 249 U.S. Employees)
- JMG
- Wings for Children and Families
- SHP Management Corporation
- Allagash Brewing Company
- Landry/French Construction
- Colby Co. Engineering
- CCB, Inc.
- DeBlois Electric, Inc.
- VividCloud
- Evergreen Credit Union
- Systems Engineering
- Community Health Options
- Dave’s World
- Drummond Woodsum
- RxAnte
- Albin, Randall & Bennett
- Knickerbocker Group
- Infinity Credit Union
- Allen Insurance and Financial
- cPort Credit Union
- Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
- Moody’s Co-worker Owned, Inc
- James W. Sewall Company
- Downeast Credit Union
- MaineHousing
- PeoplesChoice Credit Union
- Bernstein Shur
- Maine Credit Union League/Synergent
- Bath Savings Institution
- Sebago Technics, Inc
- Finance Authority of Maine
- Trueline
- Mainely Tubs
- Haley Ward, Inc
- Maine State Credit Union
- Katahdin Trust Company
- Midcoast Federal Credit Union
- SeniorsPlus
- The Nonantum Resort
- The County Federal Credit Union
- Horch Roofing
- GreenPages, Inc.
- University Credit Union
- MAS Medical Staffing
- Atlantic Federal Credit Union
- Day’s Jewelers
- Volk Packaging Corporation
Small Company Category (15 to 49 U.S. Employees)
- NIC Maine
- Acadia Benefits
- Maine Rural Water Association
- iBec Creative
- Saco Valley Credit Union
- Sevigney-Lyons Insurance
- Spinnaker Trust
- TruChoice Federal Credit Union
- Maine Dentistry
- Barrett Made
- Planson International
- Onpoint Health Data
- Oxford Federal Credit Union
- Arkatechture
- Lebel & Harriman, LLP
- Chase Custom Homes
- Chilton Furniture
- Trademark Federal Credit Union
- MPX
- Main Eco Homes
- Sweep & Slate
- Nurse Anesthesia of Maine
- Biddeford Internet dba GWI
- Basham & Scott, LLC
- Page One Web Solutions
- Senior Planning Center, Inc
- SFX AMERICA
- Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc.
- Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union
- Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.
- Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance
- CedarWorks
- Alternative Wellness Services
