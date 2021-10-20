Advertisement

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There were no injuries in an accident that shut down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening.

A state police spokesperson tells us it happened at mile marker 130.

Troopers were still on scene as of 9 p.m..

Two vehicles were involved.

Officials say one vehicle was on fire and had to be extinguished.

Traffic was backed up to mile marker 127 as of 9 p.m. as well.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

