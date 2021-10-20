Advertisement

649 new cases, 7 more deaths

Latest data from the Maine CDC from Tuesday case investigations
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The latest data from the CDC shows 7 more deaths and There are 649 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Three come from Cumberland County, two from Franklin, and one each from Kennebec and York Counties.

Meanwhile, 4,852 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 2,807 are booster shots.

At last check, there were 203 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

67 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

