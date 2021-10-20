48 coronavirus cases at Rumford residential care facility

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A coronavirus outbreak at a residential care facility in Rumford is affecting 48 people, according to Central Maine Healthcare.

36 are residents at Rumford Community Home. 4 of them died from complications due to the virus. The other 12 infected are staff.

Saturday, providers from Central Maine Healthcare provided antibodies to residents who qualify for the treatment.

Additional testing is also taking place at the residential care facility.

“The health and safety of our residents and team members at Rumford Community Home is our top priority,” said Peter J. Wright, president of Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals and CMH’s Long-Term Care Division and Vice President, operations, Central Maine Medical Center said in a press release. “We cannot afford to let our guard down, given the seriousness of this outbreak among an elderly population.

“We are in touch with the families of the residents and stand ready to answer their questions and address their concerns about the outbreak.

