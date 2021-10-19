Youth Deer Day kicks off important season for Maine firearm hunters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While archery season is underway right now, Maine’s deer season kicks off in large part this weekend with Youth Hunting Day.

With a record number of any deer permits issued, state officials say this is an important year in the Maine woods.

“Youth Day coming up this Saturday which is kind of the big kickoff for firearms hunting, it’s usually accounting for less than 5% of our total harvest in Maine, but it’s a good opportunity to get kids out there on a day when the woods haven’t been pressured yet,” said Nathan Bieber.

Bieber is a Deer Biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. He says the state has issued more than 150,000 any-deer permits this year. More than ever before.

“A lot of that has to do with the fact that we have routinely been under harvesting does for many years now, so we’re having to amplify our permit numbers quite a bit to try to make up that deficit,” said Bieber.

Some of the under harvesting is attributed to hunters passing on opportunities.

“Hunters generally prefer to take a buck over a doe and so if they have an any-deer permit, which makes you choose between a buck or a doe, they’re usually going to choose to wait for a buck,” said Bieber.

Having more healthy does in the woods leads to baby deer and a swelling population.

“Too many deer can have a lot of impacts, not just on people, but on the environment and other species as well. You see a lot more deer-human conflict with deer vehicle collisions property damage. You see more tick borne illness. And then in terms of the environment and habitat, they can have a negative impact on their, on their habitat. They’ll over browse certain species leading to sometimes invasive species becoming more dominant,” Bieber said.

Bieber says there is reason for optimism about what’s ahead.

“We hope that a lot of people are out there. It’s another year where people have been kind of cooped up inside a little bit more so last year we saw pretty, pretty high participation and enthusiasm and we hope that carries over to this year,” Bieber said.

