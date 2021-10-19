Winslow town manager starting series of casual open forum discussions

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Community members in Winslow are invited to join the town manager for discussion over a cup of coffee.

Winslow Town Manager Erica LaCroix is starting a series of casual open forum discussions about topics important to residents and how to plan for the future.

The first session takes place Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Winslow Parks and Recreation office, behind the town offices.

Members of the Central Maine Growth Council will also be in attendance.

”I just really want to start engaging residents, businesses, any other community groups and start talking about what our vision for Winslow moving forward is,” said LaCroix.

“Public participation and input are critical to sustaining economic development and growth, especially when it comes to placemaking and understanding the larger role that the municipality has in planning short and long term goals,” said Sabrina Jandreau, Central Maine Growth Council development coordinator.

They plan to continue the sessions monthly for as long as there is interest.

