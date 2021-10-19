Advertisement

Waterfront Concerts to appear before Bangor Planning Board Tuesday

Building materials, bathrooms among requests
(wabi)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts is appearing before the Bangor Planning Board Tuesday night to discuss changes to the site development plan.

Alex Gray, founder of Waterfront Concerts, says the most significant modification they’re requesting relates to material.

They were planning to build a large wall out of concrete, however they’re now looking at a marine-grade metal already in use in other parts of the venue.

“We’ll have to continue to work with the council in the months to come as we work through what these cost increases are. Everything’s more expensive today than it was pre-COVID,” said Gray.

Gray says this change would help speed up the construction process with the upcoming season eight months away.

“It’s an intense construction timeline, and so we’re going back to the planning board asking for some edits. And we’ll likely be back a number of times just simply because we’re going to have to pivot around time and supply chain delays,” said Gray.

Last week, Waterfront Concerts announced a new naming rights partner.

The venue will now be known as The Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The concert season is tentatively scheduled to begin in the summer, though Gray says they could speed up the timeline if the right show came along in the spring.

“I think if a mega-show showed up and said, ‘May, end of May,’ we’d figure it out and go faster. We’re using a fair amount of the resources in the region, and we’re thankful for our contractor support. These men and women really jumped to action when we need them to,” said Gray.

