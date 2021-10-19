Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy MacDonald
Police asking for help locating Belfast woman
Head on crash in Rockport
Two people killed in head on crash in Rockport identified
The Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's made its return today to the Bangor Waterfront.
Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars
Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’
Maddox Williams
Stockton Springs mother pleads not guilty to murdering her son

Latest News

Waterfront Concerts to appear before Bangor Planning Board Tuesday
Police looking for driver accused of stealing vehicles, leading authorities on a chase
FDA signals green light for mix and match vaccine boosters. (Source: CNN Newsource)
FDA signals greenlight for mix and match booster shots
Ronald Tilley
Hampden man sentenced for 2019 Bangor credit union robbery