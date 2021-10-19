Advertisement

TSA: Set of throwing knives won’t cut it on airplane

Portland International Jetport (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Portland International Jetport
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Knives are not allowed on commercial aircraft, so a set of knives certainly won’t fly.

Transportation Security Administration agents seized a set of a half-dozen throwing knives from a passenger’s carry-on baggage.

It happened Sunday at the Portland International Jetport.

The TSA says the knives would’ve been OK in checked luggage but had to be surrendered because they weren’t allowed in the cabin of the plane.

