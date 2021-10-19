TSA: Set of throwing knives won’t cut it on airplane

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Knives are not allowed on commercial aircraft, so a set of knives certainly won’t fly.

Transportation Security Administration agents seized a set of a half-dozen throwing knives from a passenger’s carry-on baggage.

It happened Sunday at the Portland International Jetport.

The TSA says the knives would’ve been OK in checked luggage but had to be surrendered because they weren’t allowed in the cabin of the plane.

