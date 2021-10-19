Teen driver safety starts with a conversation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to Students Against Destructive Decisions, 10% of all crash fatalities in Maine involve young adults between the ages of 16 and 24.

The group is hoping to change that, starting with a conversation.

“For us, every week is Teen Driver Safety Week. But, this annual campaign is a great time for parents, caregivers, teachers, law enforcement, anyone that has a relationship with a teen driver to discuss the importance of safe driving behaviors,” said Christina Schechtman, Maine’s SADD coordinator.

National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from Oct. 17-23.

Schechtman has some tips for starting a conversation with the teen driver in your life.

“It’s really important to first come from an open, honest place. No one’s perfect. No one does everything that they need to do all the time, right? But having those expectations is super important. So, making sure that their teen drivers know the actual laws, but then also what’s expected out of them in their household,” said Schechtman.

Beyond using words, experts say it’s important to model proper behavior, too, such as following Maine’s hands-free driving law.

“If you even look at your phone for a brief second or two, you’re taking your eyes off the road, your mind off the road, and you’re physically taking your hand off the wheel as well. All of those factors lead more and more into possible distractions and more chances of a crash,” said Nick Brown, Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

When it comes to teaching teens how to drive, Daniel King, owner and operator at Driver’s Edge Driving School, recommends parents should be patient and prepared.

“We’re experts at driver ed. All driver ed schools are, sometimes [parents] aren’t. Sometimes they’re nervous in the car with their kids. So, they gotta try to act calm even if they’re not. Start them out slow in a parking lot, slow roads, don’t do Interstate first hour. Gently work up to that stuff,” said King.

When teens are ready to take off on their own, he says safety comes down to the basics.

“If you do all the state rules, follow the speed limits, pay attention, two hands on the wheel, don’t text and drive, there’s no guarantees, but your risk is very low on the road,” said king

SADD has free online resources for parents, including a “Contract for Life” to help facilitate safe driving conversations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.